National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 7% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 49,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 208,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

