Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 150,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 241,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

