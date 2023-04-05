Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 32,653 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

