Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 527,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,193 shares.The stock last traded at $309.92 and had previously closed at $302.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.
Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.27 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Featured Stories
