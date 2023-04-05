Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Down 40%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 40% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.03. 393,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 55,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solarvest BioEnergy Stock Down 40.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. It provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; clean energy production system enables for continuous hydrogen production; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

Further Reading

