Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 15.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 303,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
