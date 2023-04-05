Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 15.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 303,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

