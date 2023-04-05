Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 270,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,246,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
