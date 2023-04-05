Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 270,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,246,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

