10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 3.5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 181,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,022,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

