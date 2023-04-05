Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 47,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 183,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

