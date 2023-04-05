International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Down 8% Following Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.36. 277,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 684,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Specifically, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.84%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 80.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

