Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 1,194,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,203,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

