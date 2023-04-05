OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.20

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.20 and last traded at $102.92, with a volume of 13238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,045.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in OSI Systems by 924.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

