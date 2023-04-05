Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 4.3%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 92,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 387,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
