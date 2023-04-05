Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 4.3%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 92,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 387,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

