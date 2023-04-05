Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 9.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 79,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 161,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.