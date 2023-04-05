Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 3.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 756,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,184,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Insider Activity

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

