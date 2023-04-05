Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 4%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,279,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,873,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
