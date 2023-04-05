Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 4%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,279,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,873,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 187,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

