Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 3.6%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.90. 59,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 468,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Clearfield Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $682.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

