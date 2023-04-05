monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.80 and last traded at $137.00. Approximately 43,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 711,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.
MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,363,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
