Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.17

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 312235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 812,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,851,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 769,410 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,712,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 464,349 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,521,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 579,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.