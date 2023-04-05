IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $479.07 and last traded at $480.03. 76,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 485,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.15 and a 200-day moving average of $426.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

