Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.01 and last traded at $160.01. 36,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 559,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

