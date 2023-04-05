Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.71. 595,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,784,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $833.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

