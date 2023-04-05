Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 3.7%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 108,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 390,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Separately, Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
