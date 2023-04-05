Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 3.7%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 108,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 390,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 33.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.