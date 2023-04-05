Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.