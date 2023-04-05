Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.62

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 338403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

