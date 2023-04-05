Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
Featured Articles
- Duos Technology Stock, AI Systems Can Prevent Train Derailments
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.