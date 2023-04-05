DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $653,503.45

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $653,503.45 and $199.35 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,806 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

