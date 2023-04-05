Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $65.02 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.89 or 0.06706976 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00064056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017865 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

