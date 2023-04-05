McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $281.73

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.73 and last traded at $281.34, with a volume of 467581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

