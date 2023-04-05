Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.34

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 601486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
- Institutions Snapping Up These 3 Energy-Sector Dividend Payers
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.