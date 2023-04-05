Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.34

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 601486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

