Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.70

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 124871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

