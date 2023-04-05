inSure DeFi Market Cap Tops $207.56 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $207.56 million and $3.31 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.51 or 1.00057996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00778864 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,492,630.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

