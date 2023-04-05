0xBitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $144,464.59 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

