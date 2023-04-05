Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

