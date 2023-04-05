Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

