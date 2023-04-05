Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

POOL stock opened at $327.48 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.12 and its 200-day moving average is $334.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

