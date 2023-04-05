National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6,426.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $28,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $455.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $459.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.77.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

