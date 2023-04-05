Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

