Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

