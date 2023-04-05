Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $392.85 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

