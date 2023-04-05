Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

GD stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

