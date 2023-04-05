Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.