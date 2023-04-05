Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $157,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 35.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

