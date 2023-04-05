Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

