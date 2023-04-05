Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,095 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

