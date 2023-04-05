Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

