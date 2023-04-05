Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

