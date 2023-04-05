Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBSC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $546.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.