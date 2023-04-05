Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 26,600 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

