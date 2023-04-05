Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE:RY opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $112.67.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
- Institutions Snapping Up These 3 Energy-Sector Dividend Payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.