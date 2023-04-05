Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

